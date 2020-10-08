Samsung launches Galaxy F41 with triple-camera in India

After days of teasing, Samsung on Thursday (October 8) finally pulled the wraps off the new Galaxy F41 smartphone in India.

The Galaxy F41 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity U display, peak brightness of 420 nits, Android 10 OS, Exynos 9611, 6GB RAM (LPDDR4x), and 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB). The new phone comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and three slots tray for-- two nano SIMs and a microSD card on the left side.

It also comes with a massive 6,000mAh battery and features a 15W charger in the retail package. It can power up the phone from zero to 100% under 160 minutes.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it packs a triple camera module-- 64MP main sensor backed by a 5MP live focus shooter and 8MP ultra-wide lens (123-degree Field-of-View).



The Galaxy F41 launched in India. Credit: Samsung



The Samsung phone also boasts ‘Single Take’ feature that allows the user to take 10 different pictures – 7 photos and 3 videos – at a single click. Additionally, Galaxy F41 can record in 4K videos, hyper-lapse, and slow-mo clips.

On the front, it boasts a feature-rich 32MP sensor with Smart Beauty for users to add a filter or adjust skin tone and other facial features, to enhance selfie photo, to share on social media platforms.

It comes in three colours-- Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green and will be offered in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. It will be available with Rs 1,500 discount on Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale on October 16. Also, SBI card users can avail an extra 10% off on the Samsung device.

Galaxy F41 vs competition

The new Samsung phone will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max, Realme 7 series, among others.

