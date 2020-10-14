Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera in India

The world's leading mobile maker Samsung on Wednesday (October 14) launched the advanced Prime version of the popular Galaxy M31 in India.

The new Galaxy M31 Prime edition model sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) Infinity-U super AMOLED display, fingerprint sensor on the back, 10nm class Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU, Android 10-based UI 2.0 OS, 6GB RAM (LPDDR4x), 128GB storage (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and a massive 6,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for two days easily under normal usage. It also comes with a 15W charger out-of-the-box.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, it houses a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (Samsung GW1 sensor, f/1.8), backed by 8MP ultra-wide (123-degree) angle snapper (with f/2.2), a 5MP depth sensor (with f/2.2), and 5MP macro sensor (with f/2.4) with LED flash. It also supports 4K video recording, hyper-lapse, slow-mo, and super-steady modes.

On the front, it features a 32MP selfie shooter with Sony IM616 with f/2.0. It also comes with a plethora of filters and editing tools to enhance the photography experience.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime is priced Rs 16,499 and comes in three colours -- ocean blue, space black, and iceberg blue. It will go on sale with launch offers including 10% discount on select bank cards, Rs 1,000 cashback (Prime members) and more on Amazon Great Indian Sale from October 16 onwards.

Galaxy M31 Prime vs competition

The new Samsung phone will be up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (review) series, and Realme 7, among others.

