Samsung launches Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner in India

South Korean technology major Samsung on Wednesday (May 4) launched the company's first-ever cordless vacuum cleaner in India.

Samsung's Jet cordless vacuum cleaner boasts industry-leading 200W suction power. It houses a proprietary Jet Cyclone system with nine cyclones with 27 air inlets to securely trap fine dust particles that are sucked into the bin and don't compromise the suction power.

It also features Digital Inverter Motor with ultrasonically welded airfoil that optimizes airflow with its blades for high energy efficiency.

It is interesting to note that the Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaners release clean air out with a Multi-layered Filtration System. Samsung says the filter traps 99.999% of fine dust particles and allergens. This is said to be certified by the British Allergy Foundation & SLG Pruf & Zertifizierungs.

Also, it comes with a washable dustbin and a one-click detachable brush drum. Samsung says they can be washed fully without any hassle.

Like any of the stick-based vacuum cleaners, the retail package comes with several brushes. Here, consumers will get Soft Action Brush, which promises to deliver an optimal solution for cleaning fine dust on hard floors.



The new Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner. Credit: Samsung



The Turbo Action Brush is best used on carpets and rugs. It comes with a rotation speed of nearly 3,750 times a minute and its 180-degree swivel head lets you easily change direction and clean every corner.

The Mini Turbo Brush sucks dust particles and also cleans pet hair off sofas, beds, and mattresses.

On the other hand, the Spinning Sweeper comes with a disposable wet cloth that allows you to clean for up to 80 minutes. The whole dustbin, including the multi-cyclone system, is fully washable.

Samsung is offering Jet vaccum cleaner in three variants-- Jet 70, Jet 75, and Jet 90-- with a varying range of suction power with prices ranging between Rs 36,990 to Rs 52,990.

Also, Samsung is offering a 2-in-1 charging station for Jet 70 and Jet 75 models. It can be wall-mounted, for those users who want to save space. And, it can also just be used as a standalone charger for more flexible storage.

And for Jet 90, Samsung is offering ‘Z Station’ that allows users to simply place, park, and charge the vacuum cleaner anywhere. The ‘Z Station’ can charge up to two batteries at once in just 3.5 hours, and the Jet 90 runs for up to one hour, offering the fastest charging and longest cleaning time.

With the Jet cordless stick vacuum cleaner, Samsung is taking on the Singapore-based Dyson in India, which by the way sells a similar class of home appliances-- V8, V11 Absolute Pro (review), and V12--series with prices ranging from Rs 32,900 and Rs 58,900.

