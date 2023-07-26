Samsung launches new Watch6, Watch6 Classic series

Besides the new Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5, and Tab S9 series, the South Korean technology major also unveiled two new Galaxy Watch6 series smart wearables.

They both come with pretty same features but differ in some aspects such as bezels, display sizes battery life, and health tracking features.

The new regular Watch 6 comes in two sizes--44mm (1.5-inch screen with 480x480p resolution) and 40mm (1.3-inch display with 432x432p) with 425mAh and 300mAh batteries, respectively.

Whereas the Watch6 Classic comes in bigger sizes-- 47mm (1.5-inch screen with 480x480p resolution) and 43mm (1.3-inch display with 432x432p) with 425mAh and 300mAh batteries, respectively. And, they come with rotatable bezels with haptic feedback and also help navigate through widgets in the watch.

The new Watches boast high durable standards and come with 5ATM + IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H military certifications.



The new Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Credit: Samsung



Both the Watch6 and Watch6 Classic boast Sapphire Crystal-protected Super AMOLED panels with full-colour Always-on display support.

They both are powered by a 1.4Ghz Exynos W930 Dual-Core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage, runs Google Wear OS 4.0-based One UI 5 Watch OS and promise to deliver up to 40 hours with Always On Display off and up to 30 hours with Always On Display on. They also support LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC (Near Field Communication), and GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo.

The new Watch6 comes with Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor and Light Sensor. Besides the aforementioned sensors, the Watch6 Classic boasts an exclusive 3D Hall sensor.

The new Galaxy Watch6 now supports an improved sleep tracker with a sleep score, new irregular heartbeat tracking to detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), and fall detection.

The Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in two colours-- gold and silver. Whereas the Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be offered in black and grey options. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic prices start at $299 (approx. Rs 24,536) and $399 (around Rs 32,743), respectively.

In India, Samsung will be hosting a local event to reveal the price and availability details soon.

