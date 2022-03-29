Samsung launches portable 'The Freestyle' smart projector in India

It looks like Samsung is on a roll in India today. After unveiling the new line of Galaxy A73, A33, A23, and A13 series smartphones, it has now launched a portable 'The Freestyle' projector in India.

It should be noted that 'The Freestyle' made its global debut during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas in January. Now, the device is finally making its way to the sub-continent.

The Freestyle flaunts a 180-degree design and weighs around 800 gram. This ultra-compact body offers users the flexibility to install it easily on slanted walls, kitchen tables, or even set it up on outdoor surfaces and floors.

Users then just point, play, and enjoy a big-screen experience. It comes with three key features-- Auto-keystone, Auto-leveling, and Auto-focus. With the Auto-keystone, the device can automatically adjust its screen to any flat surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time.

The Auto-focus feature lets The Freestyle automatically focus for a sharp, clear image up to 100-inch (2m 54cm) in seconds. And, the Auto-leveling feature ensures that the screen stays level on any surface—including rocky camping grounds, soft beds, and everything in between.



The Freestyle projector. Credit: Samsung



To further enhance the viewing experience, The Freestyle optimizes projection based on your wall colour – no need for a white background.

The Freestyle features a 360-degree sound system and is capable of delivering an immersive cinema-quality audio-visual experience. Also, it boasts far-field voice control technology, a first for a TV projector. With this, users can search for content using just their voice. And, when the screen is off, they can use the device to listen to music or ask for the latest cricket score similar to how we use a smart speaker.

Furthermore, it supports smart TV features that are available in Samsung smart TVs along with built-in certified OTT applications. Customers with any compatible Android and iPhones can mirror and cast content on the projector. Those with the latest Galaxy phones, users can instantly use their handset as remote control of The Freestyle.

In addition, The Freestyle enables to set the ambiance with the ambient mode and prism effect using a lens cap.

The Freestyle costs Rs 84,990 on Samsung stores and Amazon. Consumers can also avail of an instant cashback of Rs 5,000. As a limited period offer, consumers buying The Freestyle between March 29 and 23:59 hrs on March 31 will get a free carry case for The Freestyle worth Rs 5,900. Consumers who pre-reserved The Freestyle can avail discount worth Rs 4,000.

