Samsung, Lenovo join list of firms to skip MWC 2021

Communications Association (GSMA) canceled the 2020 edition of the Mobile World Congress event (February 24-27). It was for the first time since the inception in 2006, the annual trade fair got abandoned.

In 2021, GSMA understanding the prevailing health concerns decided to move the regular Feb-March time slot for MWC to June 28-July 1. It also set safety guidelines, which mandated all attendees to show a Covid-19 negative (within 72 hours) certificate.

However, technology firms are still wary of attending the international event as the Covid-19 pandemic is showing no sign of slowing down in Asia and Europe. Vaccination drive has started in many regions but nowhere close to completion.

Recently, Google, IBM, Nokia, Sony, Oracle, and Ericsson decided to skip the MWC 2021. Now Samsung and Lenovo have joined the list to give it a miss.

However, ZTE, Xiaomi, and LG have listed their booths for MWC 2021. It remains to be seen if the companies rethink participating in the event if more decide to skip.

