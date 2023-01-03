Samsung may set new storage standard with Galaxy S23 series

Unlike the last two years, Samsung is not expected to unveil the new premium Galaxy S series in January. But, reports have indicated that it is most likely to launch the device in early February and may also set new standards among flagship mobiles in the industry.

Like the S22 series, the South Korean consumer electronics major is slated to unveil three variants- a regular Galaxy S23, a standard S23 Plus, and a top-end S23 Ultra.

All the models will start with 256GB storage, said Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888), a reliable tipster, who uses Twitter to reveal crucial features of unreleased smartphones to fans.

This is double that of the predecessor and also competitors too, which offer 128GB as the base model. This will set a new standard in the industry and customers will love this aspect. It will allow them to use the camera on the phone more often and also install more apps with less worry of running out of storage anytime soon.

Ahmed went on add that S23 and S23 Plus will come with 8GB RAM and the S23 Ultra will have 12GB RAM and come with two more storage options-- 512GB and 1TB.

Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro series offer good competition to the Galaxy S22 series and if recent reports are to be believed, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would come with 200MP camera and promise to deliver an enhanced photography experience not just over the predecessor but also standout among the rival brands in 2023.

Also, the Galaxy S23 is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon.

