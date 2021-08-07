Samsung opens pre-booking for Galaxy Z3 Flip, Z3 Fold ahead of launch

With less than a week left before the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, Samsung has commenced taking pre-orders for the soon-be-launched premium phones in India.

Samsung is slated to unveil new generation premium mobiles --Galaxy Z3 Flip and Z3 Fold--with flexible displays on August 11.

Interested customers can pre-book the devices by paying a token deposit of Rs 2,000. These buyers will be able to avail the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which entitles them to get a Smart tag worth Rs 2,699 for free. And, when the device goes on sale later in the month, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be adjusted against the launch price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to come with two super AMOLED screens-- one 6.23-inch cover display and inside, it will have a 7.55-inch wide-screen.

Whereas, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature a 1.9-inch super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.7-inch vertically foldable display.

Inside, they are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset with Android 11-based One UI software. They will come with top-of-the-line camera hardware.

Besides the handset, Samsung is also rumoured to unveil the new Galaxy Watch 4. It will run an advanced smart wearable OS, which will have the best of both Google Wear OS and Samsung's own Tizen OS.

