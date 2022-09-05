Samsung pledges to bring more innovative camera features to Galaxy A series

Just a few months ago, Samsung held a special hardware event spread across multiple Indian cities unveiling four new Galaxy A series phones--- A73, A53, A33, A23 and A13 series.

During the program, the South Korean, which is currently the numero uno smartphone brand in the world, said the new Galaxy A series was part of the company's plan to democratise premium camera features, which were exclusive to the Galaxy S series to affordable phones.

It has introduced Photo Remaster, Object Eraser, and other Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features to offer an enhanced photography experience on Galaxy A series.

Also, the devices A73, A53, and A33 come equipped with an improved native camera with an AI engine capable of analysing and optimising the captured frame in real time and ensuring better photos during any given condition.

And, AI can intuitively identify human faces, particularly in portrait mode and segment them with other details of the scene and try to get photogenic photos with edge detection around the head, and clear differentiation of background and foreground to get a natural blur effect.

There is a scene optimizer, which also banks on AI to automatically detect what is in the frame and adjust image settings accordingly so users can capture beautiful photos, the company said during a media interaction with DH recently.

Rest assured people with Galaxy A series ( or chronologically above), will just take out the camera and point it towards the subject and expect the best possible picture in any lighting condition.

And, with the AI document segmentation feature in the native Samsung camera app, the Galaxy A series phones promise to offer better scanning of paper documents.

"The AI-powered camera also makes scanning documents quick, easy and precise. AI Document Segmentation clearly distinguishes between the document you’re trying to scan and the background, even if the document isn’t lying flat – producing perfect scans every time," the company said.

The Object eraser is the most popular among users. Having tested on the recent Galaxy Z Fold4 (review) and Flip4(review) series, it comes a close second with Google Pixel phones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 55 camera sample to test object eraser. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit





Object eraser on Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G camera app (screen-grab)



It can remove unwanted objects in the photo with ease. For instance, in India, while taking a photo at any tourist landmarks such as centuries-old temples there will always be a crowd, and hard to get photos without anybody disturbing in the background. Object eraser will help you get the photo cleaned and just have you and your family or friends with iconic structures behind.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 55 camera sample to test object eraser. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Samsung has pledged to bring more such innovative camera features of the premium Galaxy S series to the future Galaxy A series in the coming months.