Samsung releases Android 12-based OneUI 4 to these Galaxy devices

It's been close to a month since Google released the Android 12 to Pixel devices and no third-party device-makers had announced the roll-out plans for their devices until now.

Samsung, the world's biggest smartphone maker has taken the first step. It has begun rolling out the Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 to three of its premium phones--Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung says it plans to roll out the Android 12 update to all other eligible devices in the coming months.

List of devices eligible for Android 12-based One UI 4.0:

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+.



OneUI 4.0 user interface. Credit: Samsung



Besides the Android 12-inspired 'Material You' interface that turns icons and animations to visually match the wallpaper of the device, Samsung's One UI 4.0 enables uniform user-interface across all Samsung devices-- such as Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch, or Galaxy Tab--and users will be able to seamlessly sync them.



Uniform user interface on Galaxy phones, Galaxy Watches, Fold devices, and Tablets. Credit: Samsung



As privacy is concerned, Samsung is bringing the latest security features with the One UI 4.0. Once updated to the new software, the device will alert the user when an app is attempting to access the camera or microphone. It is also bringing a new privacy dashboard that shows all the settings and controls in one convenient place. This simplifies tasks for users such as monitoring and controlling the privacy settings of the devices.

Must read | Android 12: 10 key features you should know about the new major OS update



Privacy features of Android 12. Credit: Samsung



Samsung is also rolling out new OS update to smart wearables including--Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.