Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold4, Flip4 launch offers ahead of global debut

With less than two weeks left before the global launch, Samsung has opened the pre-reserve window for the upcoming premium phones-- Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4 series in India.

With the third generation Galaxy Fold and Flip series phones in 2021, Samsung made phones with bendable displays mainstream and like the Note series, has carved out a niche segment.

South Korean consumer electronics company is a leading brand in the industry that offers full-fledged commercial foldable phones in the market world around

Samsung is very confident of people buying Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4, whose features are yet to be fully revealed.

Prospective buyers can pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 on Samsung.com and avail of additional benefits worth Rs 5,000 when the devices get launched later this month.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's what to expect

Besides the Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4, Samsung is expected to bring the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro along with the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 series.

As far as the features of the Galaxy Fold4 and Flip4 series are concerned, they are said to feature an IP6X rating for water and dust-resistant rating. Also, come with premium and durable build quality over its predecessors.

The Galaxy Fold4 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch cover display and inside, it may feature a wider 7.6-inch bendable OLED screen. Both the displays are said to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The upcoming foldable phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 8GB RAM/12GB RAM, up to 1TB storage, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Also, it will feature a primary triple-camera on the back- a main 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP telephoto with 3X zoom with LED flash on the back. On the cover display, it will have a 10MP sensor. And, on the wide-screen panel, it will have a 16MP camera.

Galaxy Flip4 is said to come with a 6.7-inch screen, which can fold vertically. The company is said to have incorporated an improved bendable display panel that can sustain longer than previous iterations. Also, on the front, it will have a bigger 2.1-inch screen, compared to 1.9-inch in the predecessor.

It runs Android 12-based One UI 4 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging speed, 10W wireless charging speed, 5W reverse wireless charging speed.

It is said to feature a dual-camera module- main 12MP wide (with OIS) backed by a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with LED flash, and 4K video recording capability. On the front, it is expected to feature a 10MP sensor.

Samsung is scheduled to host Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on August 10 at 9:00 am ET (6:30 pm IST). The program will be streamed live online on the company's official website and YouTube channel.

