Samsung rolls out Android 13-based One UI 5 to Galaxy M, F series

In 2020, Samsung pledged to offer four years of Android OS updates and five years of security software support to its devices. The interesting thing about the announcement was that it promised to offer the same support to all budget categories of phones it offers in the market, which no other brands have a such arrangement.

It is even better than Google's support for Pixel phones, which by the way get a maximum of three years of Android and an additional year of security patches.

This year, the South Korean technology major has already rolled out Android 13-based OneUI 5 to all its premium phones, and now, as promised, it is begun deploying the update to mid-range and budget Galaxy F and M series phones in India.

The list include Galaxy M53, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M33, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M32 and Galaxy M13 5G. The list will further grow in the coming days, said the company.

The latest Android 13-based One UI 5 OS update brings 16 preset colour themes based on the wallpaper. It also offers reorganized menu options for quick access to ringtone volume and vibration intensities.

Select Galaxy M and F series phones, for the first time ever, will get Object Eraser tool and Photo Remaster features. With the former, users can easily remove unwanted people, objects, shadows, and reflections from photographs.

And with Photo Remaster, users can enhance the sharpness of old pictures, improving the quality of the original image.

It also brings the multi-utility feature- Split Screen, which allows users to two apps at a time.

And, One UI 5 comes with new security and Privacy Dashboard that offer a quick look at the status of various security aspects of the smartphone, such as apps that have access to the camera, microphone, and location settings. The dashboard also recommends ways to further enhance smartphone security.

Only recently, Realme has been active in rolling out the Android 13 update to several of its devices. Even Oppo and OnePlus have announced to offer Samsung-like four years of Android OS updates, but to only a few select phones launching in 2023.

