Samsung set to bring affordable Galaxy M series 5G phone soon

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung is all geared up to launch the company's most affordable 5G phone in India later this month.

Samsung has confirmed to launch the Galaxy M42 5G on April 28. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It features Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU octa-cores (20% increase in performance) and paired with Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, which is said to offer 10% faster graphics processing capability compared to the predecessor chipset.

The Qualcomm chipset also comes integrated with a 5G modem. Whenever the super-fast internet infrastructure gets ready, Indian customers can experience peak download speed up to 3.7 Gbps and peak upload speed up to 1.6 Gbps. Until then, users have to rely on 4G-LTE.

The upcoming Galaxy M42 5G will also be the first M Series smartphone to have the Samsung Pay feature. It is protected with the company's proprietary Knox system, which promises to offer defense-grade security and protects consumers’ most sensitive information from malware and malicious threats.



The new Galaxy M42 series teaser. Credit: Samsung



The company also revealed that the Galaxy M42 5G will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Other details such as the display, battery capacity, and camera hardware will be revealed along with the price details on the launch day.

Currently, the most affordable 5G phone in India is Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (starting at Rs 16,999). It remains to be seen how Samsung's pricing strategy will be for the Galaxy M42.

