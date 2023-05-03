Samsung set to launch all-new Neo QLED 8K TV in India

Leading consumer electronics major Samsung is all set to launch a brand-new premium Neo QLED 8K series smart TV on Thursday in India.

It is hosting a special event at Samsung Opera House, Bengaluru, the company's biggest experience centre in the world. It has also made arrangements to live stream the event online on official Samsung India YouTube channel (here) and Samsung website. It is slated to live at 12:00 on May 4.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K: What we know so far

As per Samsung's teaser site, the upcoming new premium TV boasts an almost invisible ultra-thin bezel. The new Neo QLED 8K TV boasts Quantum Matrix Technology, which promises ultra-fine contrast that brings out hidden details in the still or motion picture.

It also can deliver more accurate colours and skin tone shades, and it is touted to be the world's first Pantone-certified 8K TV. It has passed Pantone's rigorous testing and calibration standards in terms of colour fidelity.

Like most of the new Samsung products such as Galaxy S series phones, the new Neo QLED 8K TV's components, remote and packaging are said to be made of recycled materials.



Samsung NEO QLED 8K TV (2023) comes with a built-in IOT hub. Credit: Samsung



Another interesting aspect of the new Neo QLED 8K TV will come with a built-in IoT (Internet-of-Things) Hub and sensors. Owners can control other smart gadgets at home through smart TV, remote and companion phones with less hassle.

Already, Samsung has announced to pre-launch offer for customers. They can order for new Neo QLED 8K for Rs 5,000 and get up to Rs 15,000 discount. We have to wait for the official launch to know what screen sizes the company will be offering and also when it will be available for purchase from stores.

