Samsung smart TVs now support YogiFi app to deliver interactive Yoga experience

To mark the international day of Yoga, Samsung in collaboration with budding start-up Wellnesys India on June 21 launched an interactive yoga experience feature through the YogiFi app on its smart TVs.

Samsung's smart TV users can install and download the YogiFi app and be able to subscribe to three levels of 21-day programmes – beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

The sessions are carefully crafted with relevant yoga asanas for consumers to have a holistic experience.

To perform the Yoga poses the right way, Samsung smart TV buyers will have to buy Artificial Intelligence-powered YogiFi mats. The latter comes with smart sensors and can detect incorrect posture and also provide instant feedback, allowing users to correct and improve their alignment.

The YogiFi app is compatible with all the latest 2023-series Samsung smart TVs such as Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs, OLED TV, and Crystal 4K UHD TV range, and other models.

Samsung has promised to bring support to previous years’ TV models as well.

