Samsung teases Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event date

Samsung has taken to Twitter to tease the details on the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

It has shared the three slides-- one with alphanumerics, whereas the second and third have coloured circles in 6x5 grids and 1x5 grid, respectively. The puzzle was easy to crack and it reveals that the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will kick off on August 10.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Here's what to expect at the event

For the last several years, Samsung usually showcased the Note series along with accessories such as Galaxy Buds earphones, Galaxy Watches, and sometimes notebooks too.

But, the previous year, as we already know Samsung formally discontinued the popular Note series for the foldable phone series.

And, we expect Samsung to unveil the new-generation premium phones-- Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4. They are expected to come with the durable build quality, camera improvements, better display and longer battery life.

Recent reports have also indicated Samsung event will see the debut of at least two smart wearables- a standard Galaxy Watch5 and a top-end Galaxy Watch5 Pro.

