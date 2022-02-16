Samsung to bring Galaxy S22 series in India this week

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung announced to launch the company's latest premium Galaxy S22 in India on February 17.

The specifications of the new Galaxy S22 series are already in the public domain, but the price details are yet to revealed.

The company has already opened an online window on its official e-store for prospective buyers to pre-reserve the Galaxy S22 series phones in India.

People have to pay a token advance of Rs 1,999 for 'VIP Pass' on the Samsung e-store. When the devices hit stores later this month, the customers can claim Samsung Smart Tag worth Rs 2,699 for free.

What will be the price of the Galaxy S22 series?

Speculations are rife that Samsung, despite the rising inflation in terms of depreciation of Rupee against Dollar, labour costs, and procuring important components such as chipsets, will offer the Galaxy S22 series with aggressive price-tags to rival premium brands such as Apple.

Word on the street is that the Galaxy S22's starting price will be around Rs 75,000 and the base model of top-end S22 Ultra with S Pen may be priced at around Rs 1,09,900.

Also, it should be noted that Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series sold in India will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is the first time ever, the South Korean company is offering the premium S series device with Qualcomm chipset during the first phase of launch.



The new Galaxy S22 series. Credit: Samsung



Previously, it used to offer premium S series phones with proprietary Exynos chipsets.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen 2K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass Victus, support S Pen, and comes with Android 12-based OneUI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/ Exynos 2200 chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB storage, quad-camera module-- 108MP + 12MP ultra-wide sensor + two 10MP telephoto lens with LED flash on the back, a 40MP front camera for selfies, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

The other variants-- a regular Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus- come with watered-down specifications.

Besides the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung had also unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 series. But, it looks like the company may bring the premium tablets a little later to India.

