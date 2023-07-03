Samsung to bring new Galaxy S21 FE with Qualcomm silicon in India

In a surprise move, Samsung is bringing a new version of the 2022-series mid-range premium Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) 5G later this month in India.

It should be noted that the South Korean company launched Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 octa-core chipset in India way back in January 2022.

Having displaced Xiaomi as the new leader of the smartphone market, Samsung plans to further widen the gap, by offering more options to customers in the upper mid-range (Rs 25,000-45,000) segment. By the way, it is already dominating this category with Galaxy A50 and A30 series phones, and during a recent interaction with DH, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, MX Business at Samsung India, said the company sold more than one crore Galaxy A series phones in 2022 and also credited the success to the Samsung Finance Plus plan. It helps customers make the purchase with less hassle and custom financial options that match their budget requirements.

For the uninitiated, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) dynamic AMOLED Display, a 120Hz refresh rate. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield and also comes with IP68 rating. It houses an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and dual SIM slots (in select markets), USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, surround sound with Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Pay with NFC.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, Adreno 660 GPU, Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM with 256GB storage, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charger, and also supports 15 wireless charging and revere power share feature.

It is expected to feature a triple-camera module-- main 12MP camera (with Dual Pixel AF, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), f/1.8) + 12MP Ultra Wide camera (f/2.2; Field-of-View: FoV: 123-degree) + 8MP telephoto camera ( f/2.4, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, 30X Space zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2, FOV: 80-degree).

