Samsung to launch new Galaxy F54 next week

Samsung to launch new Galaxy F54 next week

The new Galaxy F54 5G will come with several premium camera features of the Galaxy S23 series

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 18:11 ist
[Representational Image] Samsung Galaxy A53. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Leading smartphone maker Samsung has announced to launch new mid-range Galaxy F54 5G series in India next month.

The company says the new Galaxy F54 5G will be unveiled on June 6. It is said to be a camera-centric phone and will feature several flagship photography features seen in the premium Galaxy S23 series such as a 108MP camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which promises stable and crisp photos even with shaky hands.

Also, it is said to boast Nightogrpahy mode, which ensures the phone captures a good quality image be it in the pitch darkness of the night. It also promises better low-light photos indoors with controlled light conditions.

Add to that, it boasts an Astrolapse feature that offers the best night sky photos with star trails through long exposure mode.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Just impressive


Samsung Galaxy F54 teaser. Credit: Samsung

It also comes with a Single Take (Monster Shot 2.0) feature that makes full use of the AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered engine of the camera to capture up to 4 videos & 4 photos in a single shot.

And, it will feature Fun Mode, which comes with 16 different inbuilt lens effects to turn any somber-looking photos into lively and engaging photos.

Samsung seems to be very confident that people will like the new device and without revealing much of the features, has opened a pre-order webpage and has started taking orders of the Galaxy F54 5G on Flipkart and Samsung stores for Rs 999. Customers to pre-book the device can avail up to Rs 2,000 worth of gift vouchers.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S23 review: True 'mini' Android flagship

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Samsung

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 