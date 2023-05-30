Samsung to launch new Galaxy F54 next week

Leading smartphone maker Samsung has announced to launch new mid-range Galaxy F54 5G series in India next month.

The company says the new Galaxy F54 5G will be unveiled on June 6. It is said to be a camera-centric phone and will feature several flagship photography features seen in the premium Galaxy S23 series such as a 108MP camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which promises stable and crisp photos even with shaky hands.

Also, it is said to boast Nightogrpahy mode, which ensures the phone captures a good quality image be it in the pitch darkness of the night. It also promises better low-light photos indoors with controlled light conditions.

Add to that, it boasts an Astrolapse feature that offers the best night sky photos with star trails through long exposure mode.

Samsung Galaxy F54 teaser.



It also comes with a Single Take (Monster Shot 2.0) feature that makes full use of the AI (Artificial Intelligence)-powered engine of the camera to capture up to 4 videos & 4 photos in a single shot.

And, it will feature Fun Mode, which comes with 16 different inbuilt lens effects to turn any somber-looking photos into lively and engaging photos.

Samsung seems to be very confident that people will like the new device and without revealing much of the features, has opened a pre-order webpage and has started taking orders of the Galaxy F54 5G on Flipkart and Samsung stores for Rs 999. Customers to pre-book the device can avail up to Rs 2,000 worth of gift vouchers.

