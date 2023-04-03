Samsung to set up multiple new premium experience stores in India

Samsung on Monday (April 3) announced it to bring ultra-premium experience stores to several cities across India.

South Korean technology giant said it will set up new experience centres for citizens at iconic landmarks in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chandigarh by the end of 2023.

Also, Bengaluru, which houses-Samsung Opera House, the company's biggest experience store in the world, will also see at least one more such complex this year.

At Samsung's experience stores, users will get access to buy any latest Samsung products, from among 1,200 options across its portfolio, even if they are not available at the stores.

Samsung's store executive will help the customer make the purchase of the product online via Samsung Store+ service and ensure it is delivered to his/her doorstep. Consumers can also be able to book after-sale product service requests too.



Gaming zone at Samsung Opera House. Credit: Samsung



Samsung experience stores will house dedicated zones such as SmartThings, Smartphones, Audio, Gaming, Lifestyle Screens, Consumer Electronics, Home Theatre and Wearables, each showcasing Samsung's different product categories.

For instance, at SmartThings zone, customers can explore Samsung's Internet-of-Things (IoT) products such as smart fridges, ACs, and more. Customers will also get to go see the demo of how Samsung products such as smartphones, refrigerators, AC, home theatre systems, TVs, and other devices can be interoperated without any hassles.

And at gaming zones, customers can try playing games on Samsung's ultra-premium Odyssey Ark monitor with the latest Galaxy S23 series phones.

There will also be a customization counter and there, consumers themselves customise their smartphone's cover case and even with other accessories. If need be, he/she can take the help of a Samsung executive.



Connected Living zone at Samsung Opera House. Credit: Samsung



As part of the Learn @ Samsung initiative, customers will get offered educational tutorials-- Galaxy Workshops'-- to customers to get the best out of their Samsung products. This is akin to what Apple offers as - 'Today at Apple' sessions at its proprietary stores around the world.

It should be noted that Apple is slated to open its first-ever exclusive physical Apple Store in India this year starting with Mumbai, and later in Delhi and Bengaluru little later.

