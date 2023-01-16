Samsung unveil Galaxy A14, A23 5G series in India

Samsung earlier in the month, introduced the Galaxy S04 and now, the company is bringing a new line of premium A-series 5G phones A14 and A23 in India.

The Galaxy A14 5G sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, with edge-to-edge V display design language. It comes with Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64Gb/128GB storage, Android 13 OS, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It also comes with a triple camera with a main 50MP sensor backed by a dedicated macro and depth lens with LED flash on the back and a 13MP camera on the front.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch full HD+ screen with V-display design language. It also features Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor and a 5,000mAh battery with a 25W charger.



The new Galaxy A23 5G. Credit: Samsung India



It houses a quad-camera module with a main 50MP sensor backed by ultra-wide, depth, and macro lens with LED flash on the back. Also, it features OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) to ensure a crisp stable picture even with shaky hands. And, on the front, it features a 13MP sensor for selfies.

Both phones support 5G connectivity, and boast a RAM Plus feature, which can boost physical memory up to 16GB to ensure, the phone can respond faster in terms of opening apps and operating multiple apps at a time or load the camera quicker to snap. Also, they are guaranteed to get two years of Android OS support and up 3.5 years of the software security patch.

The Galaxy A14 5G comes in three colours--black, dark red, and light green. It will be available in three configurations--4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 16,499, Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively from January 18 onwards. Consumers who use IDFC or SBI cards or ZestMoney digital wallet to purchase the device, stand a chance to get Rs 1,500 cash back.

The Galaxy A23 5G will be offered in three colours-- light blue, orange and silver. It comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively from January 18 onwards. Consumers who use IDFC or SBI cards or ZestMoney digital wallet to purchase the device, stand a chance to get Rs 2,000 cash back.

