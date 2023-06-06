Samsung unveils Galaxy F54 5G in India

Samsung unveils Galaxy F54 5G in India

The new Galaxy F54 5G comes in two colours-- meteor blue and stardust silver-- in India

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2023, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 18:59 ist
Samsung Galaxy F54 launched in India. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on June 6 (Tuesday) unveiled the new mid-range Galaxy F54 5G series in India.

It sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) Super AMOLED Plus display with an Infinity-O design. It supports 120Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and hybrid dual SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it comes with Samsung Exynos 1380 processor backed by Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a massive 6,000mAh battery 25W charger.


Samsung Galaxy F54 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- main 108MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) +  8MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2) sensor + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it features a 32MP (f/2.2) sensor.

Samsung is offering the phone in two colours-- meteor blue and stardust silver. It costs Rs 29,999 (MRP). As part of the launch offer, it will be available for Rs 27,999 for a limited time on Flipkart and Samsung store.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs competition
The new Samsung phone will be up against the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Google Pixel 6a, among others.

Must read | Google Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience

