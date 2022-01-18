Samsung unveils new generation Exynos 2200 mobile chipset

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday (January 18) unveiled the new Exynos 2200 series processor.

It is built on the advanced 4-nanometer (nm) EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process And the Exynos 2200’s Samsung Xclipse graphics processing unit (GPU) is based on powerful and efficient AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It is touted to be a one-of-a-kind hybrid graphic processor that is positioned between the console and the mobile graphics processor.

Furthermore, Exynos 2200 comes integrated with a new Neural processing unit (NPU), which promises to enhance smartphone user experience in terms of gaming experience, as well as enhancing the overall experience in social media apps and photography.

Also, with new NPU and GPU, Exynos 2200-powered phones will be able to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) that were previously only available on PCs, laptops, and consoles.

RT technology can enable a device to simulate how light physically behaves in the real world on the display panel while playing a game. By calculating the movement and the colour characteristic of light rays as they bounce off the surface, ray tracing produces realistic lighting effects for graphically rendered scenes. On the other hand, the VRS improves the frame rate for smoother gameplay.

To put it in simple terms, phones with Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset will be able to offer a console-like visually immersive gaming experience.

Furthermore, the Exynos 2200 is the first chipset in the market to come with Arm’s latest Armv9 CPU cores which offer a substantial improvement over Armv8 in terms of security and performance over the predecessor

Samsung Exynos 2200 octa-core chipset is designed in a tri-cluster structure made up of a single powerful Arm Cortex-X2 flagship-core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big-cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 little-cores.

Also, it supports both the sub-6GHz and mmWave (millimeter Wave) spectrum bands. With E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which utilizes both 4G LTE and 5G NR signals, the modem can boost the internet speed up to 10Gbps.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 is said to be the first smartphone series to boast Exynos 2200 silicon and speculations are rife, the new flagship handset is expected to make global debut in February.

