Samsung unveils new premium Galaxy Z Fold 2

Last month, Samsung, during the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event gave fans a glimpse of the company's most premium offering Galaxy Z Fold 2. In the follow-up product event, the South Korean firm on Tuesday (September 1) fully revealed the new mobile category mobile.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 flaunts two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays. On the front, it has a 6.2-inch HD+ (2260 x 816p) super AMOLED cover display with a pixel density of 386 ppi (pixels per inch). When unfurled, it opens into a gigantic 7.6-inch ultra-thin QXGA+(2208 x 1768p) 2X dynamic AMOLED infinity flex screen with a 22.5:18 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 373ppi.

The company says that it has learned a lot of lessons from the first generation Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip, and based on feedback, it has incorporated a lot of improvements in the new Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The new phone has undergone more stringent durability tests and will fare well with daily wear-and-tear tests in the lab.

" Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass is now on the main screen, providing a more premium and refined feel for the display. Its design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which fits seamlessly into the device body with the CAM mechanism and enables free-standing capabilities that power all-new Flex mode experiences. Galaxy Z Fold2 also employs sweeper technology, first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. As Galaxy Z Fold2 features a third-generation refined design, the space for the sweeper structure is even smaller than on the Galaxy Z Flip. To achieve this, Samsung developed new innovative sweeper technology to achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space. The Galaxy Z Fold2 Hideaway Hinge features revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition, and adjusted fiber density," Samsung said.

It houses a 7nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor (3.0GHz + 2.4GHz + 1.8Ghz) and will be available with the same chipset across global markets. It is backed by Android 10 OS, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W charger (Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA) and supports wireless power share feature.

On the front (on both cover and inside screens), it has the same 10 MP sensors, f/2.2 fixed-focus lenses, the pixel size of 1.22μm and 80-degree Field-Of-View (FOV).

On the back, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 houses a primary triple camera-- Ultra Wide 12MP (f/2.2, the pixel size of 1.12μm, 123-degree FOV), a wide-angle 12MP (with Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, Pixel size of 1.8μm, 83-degree FOV) and a 12MP Telephoto Camera ( with PDAF, f/2.4, OIS Optical Image Stabilisation, the pixel size of 1.0μm, 45-degree FOV). It also supports Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, and Tracking AF.

Other notable features include side-mounter fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) for contact-less payment, USB type-C,and Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou).

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, in around 40 markets including the U.S. and Korea, on September 18 for $1,999 (approx. Rs 1,45,915). The pre-orders will start from Tuesday (September 1) in select markets including the U.S. and Europe.

