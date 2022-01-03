Samsung unveils Odyssey Neo G8 4K curved display

Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Monday (January 3) unveiled the new line of PC monitors ahead of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 (January 5-8).

First up, the Odyssey Neo G8 32-inch (Model Name: G85NB) is touted to be the world's first 4K (3,840 x 2,160) 1000R curved screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG). The company says the display promises deliver really good picture quality featuring Quantum Mini LEDs, Quantum HDR 2000 with a 2,000nit peak brightness and a million-to-one static contrast ratio, bringing out the most subtle details for increased world building and immersion.

The new Odyssey Neo G8 is built with a sleek white exterior that stands out even when it’s turned off. It is capable of reproducing colours that leap off the screen into a user’s real environment with CoreSync lighting. The core lighting found on the backside of the monitor automatically detects colours on the screen and projects them in real life to create a deeper sense of immersion.

Samsung also launched the 2022 Smart Monitor M8 32-inch (Model Name: M80B). It features an ultra-slim form factor with a thickness of 11.4mm, which is about three-quarters thinner than the previous model, the provides space efficiency.



The new Smart Monitor M8. Credit: Samsung



It flaunts a flat-back design with enhanced usability and comes in a new warm white colour. The UHD panel provides 99% sRGB color gamut while supporting 1.07 billion colors at 400nit brightness, showing every video, document or photo with true-to-life accuracy.

Smart TV and productivity apps are built directly into the monitor, enabling seamless entertainment and work while serving as a SmartThings control hub, even without the need of a PC.

It comes with a movable magnetic SlimFit Cam that enables crystal-clear video calls when working from home. Its built-in video call application supports the most popular calling apps, including Google Duo. With a USB Type-C port enabling 65W charging connections, the Smart Monitor M8 promises a streamlined all-in-one workstation experience that doesn’t require an additional docking station.

Samsung unveiled the new High-Resolution Monitor S8 (Model Name: S80PB). It comes in two sizes--27-inch and 32-inch. It promises to deliver professional-level UHD performance for creators and designers who need the highest levels of accuracy and range when working in the office or at home.

It can offer up to 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the S80PB provides an ultra-wide range of rich and nuanced colors. With Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) Display HDR 600,1 this high-resolution monitor provides an immersive viewing experience, bringing content to life as it was intended.

It is touted to be the world’s first UL (Underwriter Laboratories) verified Glare-Free monitor, Matte Display is applied on the top of the panel, reducing light reflection even when not using a monitor hood, to provide a distraction-free working environment.



The new UHD Monitor S8. Credit: Samsung



Both models feature USB Type-C 90W charging and LAN ports to help users create a simplified workstation that can charge laptops and mobile devices with no additional docking station required.

Built with the VESA mount compatibility standards, as well as a Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) featuring tilt, swivel, and pivot control points, users can mount their monitor to suit any environment.

Prices of Samsung's new display monitors will be revealed during the local launch events in the coming weeks.

