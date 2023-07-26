Samsung unveils premium Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra tablets

Besides the new Galaxy Z Fold5, Flip5, Watch6, and Watch6 Classic, technology major Samsung on Wednesday (July 26) unveiled the new line of Galaxy Tab S9 series Android tablets in Seoul.

The company is bringing three variants-- a regular Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra.

All three feature similar designs and almost the same internal hardware but differ in terms of display size, camera, and battery capacity.

The Galaxy Tab S9 sports an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, supports variable refresh rate (60~120Hz), 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, 13MP AF main camera on the back, an 8,400mAh battery, and comes with two options-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Both are expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

Whereas the Galaxy Tab S9+ comes with a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, support variable refresh rate (60~120Hz), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera, dual-camera module-- 13MP AF + 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the back, an 8,400mAh battery and come two options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. Both are expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.



The new Galaxy Tab S9 series. Credit: Samsung



On the other hand, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra comes with 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, supports variable refresh rate (60~120Hz), dual-camera module 12MP+ 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera sensors, dual-camera module-- 13MP AF + 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the back, an 8,400mAh battery and come three options-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. All three models can be expandable up to 1TB extra via microSD card.

All three Galaxy Tab S9 series models run Android 13-based One UI OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, come with S Pen stylus support, Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos system, in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G & LTE modem, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, and Bluetooth v 5.3 connectivity features.

The new Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets will get four years of Android OS updates and an additional year of security software support.

The interesting thing about the new Tab S9 series is that they come with IP68 rating, a first for premium tablets in its class. Even the S Pen is water-resistant too. And, they come with Armour Aluminium casing as well.

The company is also offering accessories such as S Pen Creator Edition, Book Cover Keyboard, Book Cover Keyboard Slim, Smart Book Cover, Outdoor Cover, Notepaper Screen and Privacy Screen, which by the way have to be purchased separately. Only S Pen (BLE) and Type-C cable will come in the retail box. All three models come in two colours--Beige and Graphite.



The new Galaxy Tab S9 series. Credit: Samsung



The new Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra prices start at $799 (approx. Rs 65,567), $999 (around Rs 81,979), and $1199 (roughly Rs 98,392), respectively.

Samsung will be hosting a local event to reveal the price and availability details in India soon.

