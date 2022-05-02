Security vulnerabilities detected in Chrome, update browser now: Cert-In

State-run cyber security agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a warning to citizens to update the Chrome browser on their PCs as soon as possible.
"Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the browser, obtain sensitive information, bypass security restrictions and cause a buffer overflow on the targeted system," reads the CERT-In notification.
Google has acknowledged the issue and has released the software patch via the new Chrome update v101.0.4951.41 to all Windows, Macs, and Linux-based devices. It is said to have 29 security fixes.
This has prevented rogue cybercriminals from exploiting the vulnerabilities of Chrome to prey on naive users. But, users who still haven't updated their Chrome browser, are advised to do it immediately. Just tap on the green update button just beside the profile picture in the top right corner.
And, the Mountain View-based company has announced a cash bounty ranging from $500 (approx. Rs 38,250) to $10,000 (roughly Rs 7,64,996) to more than 20 cyber experts, who discovered the security loopholes in Chrome and report them to the company.
