Security issue detected in this smart video door bell

Security vulnerability detected in Qubo smart video door bell, warns CERT-In

Qubo has released the security patch to the affected smart video door bell

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 13:41 ist
[Representational Image] Security vulnerability detected in Qubo's smart video door bell. Credit: Pixabay

Smart gadgets have become the rage in urban around the world and including India.

The primary reason is that they offer a lot of convenience such as remote operation. He/she can sit at the office and still be able to check what's happening at home through CCTVs, even turn on lights or even open the locks for guests.

However, customers should be proactive in checking out updates to such smart devices, as like phones, they too come with security vulnerabilities. The companies release software updates to patch any loopholes in timely intervals. 

In the latest instance, as noted in the headline, the state-run cyber security agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has detected a vulnerability in one of the Smart Video Door Bell models sold by Qubo.

The vulnerability in the Qubo Smart Video Door Bell series HCD01 (versions prior to HCDO1_02_01_65_SYSTEM) is due to the 'Insecure Design' in the network ports running on the affected product.

"Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow a local attacker to perform unauthorized activities on the targeted device," reads the CERT-In notification.

Qubo has released the firmware patch to the aforementioned model and customers are advised to update to the latest version--'HCD01_02_01_65_SYSTEM' as soon as possible. This firmware was rolled out two months ago, but probably to give sufficient time for customers to update their devices and also not give any clue to the threat actors to exploit the security loophole, CERT-In has now revealed the issue to the general public.

If anybody owning the Qubo Smart Video Door Bell series HCD01 has not updated it, please do as soon as possible.

DH Tech
Technology News
cyber security
Qubo
CERT-IN

