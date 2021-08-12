Signal gets default timer option for disappearing message feature

Signal has been offering the custom timer option for disappearing messages for a few years now. But, users had to set the timer each time they send a text or a multimedia content to their contacts.

Now, the company has announced that the Signal Messenger app will get a new option, which allows users set one default timer for all messages.

"User can now set a default disappearing message timer in Signal. All new groups you create or new conversations you initiate will be preconfigured with it," said, Moxie Marlinspike, founder, Signal.

Only once the user has to set the timer, it will become the default for all the messages with the disappearing feature enabled.

Here's how to create a default timer on the Signal Messenger app:

Step 1: Open the Signal app on your phone (iOS/Android).

Step 2: Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner to open Settings

Step 3: Scroll down to the Privacy section.



Here's how to set the default timer for disappearing messages on Signal Messenger app on iPhone. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Step 4: Go to the Disappearing Messages section, and tap on the “Default Timer for New Chats”, There you can select pre-defined default timer options-- 4 weeks, 1 week, 1 day, 8 hours, 1 hour, 5 minutes, 30 seconds or else tap on Custom Time to set any time limit of your choice.



Signal Messenger app gets default timer option for disappearing messages. Credit: Signal



