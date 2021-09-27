Signal Private Messenger app facing service outage

The popular messaging app Signal is facing service outages in several regions around the world.

Many subscribers are complaining that they are not able to use the Signal Private Messenger app for several hours for the past few hours. Some took to Twitter to seek information on the service outage.

As per the latest reports, Signal has a monthly active user base of 40 million. The company has posted a message on its app that they are facing a technical glitch and working hard to fix it.



Down Detector graph showing Signal app service outage.



On Down Detector, Signal app usage has been affected since 7:44 am IST and as we can see in the graph, its recovery is still slow and may take some time to resume operations.

