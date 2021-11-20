Few users of Apple's Self Service Repair feature: Study

Small fraction of iPhone users use Self Service Repair Programme: Study

According to research, the battery life affects consumers more than screen condition

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 20 2021, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 10:09 ist
Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

A small fraction of iPhone users will repair their own iPhone to postpone their next smartphone purchase, despite Apple's latest feature, the Self Service Repair programme, a study claimed.

According to research by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP), the battery life affects consumers more than screen condition. About 14 per cent of iPhone buyers reported needing to charge a battery in their old iPhone every few hours.

Only 6 per cent of iPhone buyers said they had a cracked screen that made the old phone unusable, while another 12 per cent had a cracked screen that was still usable.

Buyers have many reasons for upgrading from an old iPhone, including processor performance or storage capacity. So, at best a small fraction of buyers are likely to postpone a new iPhone purchase by repairing an old phone through the Self Service Repair program.

Available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and soon to be followed by Mac computers featuring M1 chips, Self Service Repair will be available early next year in the US and expand to additional countries throughout 2022.

Customers join more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and 2,800 Independent Repair Providers who have access to these parts, tools, and manuals.

Following the repair, customers who return their used part for recycling will receive credit toward their purchase.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Apple
Technology
Business News

What's Brewing

Are OTT channels star struck?

Are OTT channels star struck?

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

DH Toon | Farmers of the country have the last laugh

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Bengaluru: Pedestrianise, boost air quality

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

 