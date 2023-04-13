Smarter Living: Everything Xiaomi launched at IoT event

Xiaomi on Thursday (April 13) unveil new generation IoT (Internet-of-Things) gadgets at the Smarter Things event in Bengaluru.

The company introduced the Smart Air Purifier 4 series. It comes with the standard model and a Lite version with smaller dimensions. They come with a triple-layer filtration system having new True HEPA filters (ant-bacterial and anti-viral coating), activated carbon filter and negative air ioniser,

The new air purifiers are designed to absorb air from all angles (360-degree) and deliver 400m3/h of clean air and the motor is said to produce less sound as low as 32.1dB. Also, it comes with an OLED display with touch control and also colour-coded air quality indicator too.

Like the previous generation model, it can be controlled with a smartphone app. With this, users can remotely turn on or off the smart air purifier and also view the filter life and even schedule the timer for the purifier too.



Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 launched at Smarter Living event in Bengaluru on April 13, 2023. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Besides the app, the smart air purifiers can also be controlled with Amazon Alexa-supported smart speakers and Google Assistant-compatible devices too. The standard model can cover large area of 516 sq.ft. On the other hand, the Lite version is best suited for area of around 463 sq.ft.

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 and 4 Lite are priced— at Rs 13,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. For a limited time, they will be available for as low as Rs 13,249 and 9,499, respectively via ICICI credit/debit card offer from April 23 onwards on Amazon and authorised retail stores. They can be pre-ordered from April 20 onwards.

Xiaomi also unveiled the brand new Robot Vacuum Mop 2i is a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo. It has a minimalistic design and a height of 81.3mm. It features a large suction inlet and a powerful brush, can deliver 2,200 pa suction, capable to pull dirt effortlessly.

It comes equipped with 25 high-precision sensors along with a gyroscope and optical sensor-aided navigation system, to analyse real-time information about the home environment and ensure it does bump into things on the floor or the wall or a step, and most importantly be able to accurately map the area and efficiently clean the house floor.

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i has specially designed Zig Zag cleaning, that covers every corner of the house. Equipped with a 450 ml independent large dust compartment, the users do not need to clean up the garbage frequently, saving time and effort. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i also comes with a large battery that can clean areas of more than 1200 sq ft. easily with up to 100-minute run time.



Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i launched at the Smarter Living event in Bengaluru on April 13, 2023. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It also supports remote control from the Xiaomi Home App. The users can enjoy an array of functions with ease, such as customizing cleaning schedules, adjusting cleaning modes and water levels, tracking device location and more. The device is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for effortless voice activation. It costs Rs 16,999 and for a limited time, it can be bought for Rs 15,999 on Amazon and authorised retail stores from April 28 onwards. It can be pre-ordered from April 25 onwards.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series

The company is offering the new smart TV in three sizes— 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch. All the models come with the 4K HDR display panel and support a Wide Colour Gamut (contrast, saturation, and brightness), powered by Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology.

Also, they feature a premium look with a minimalistic metallic industrial design and a high screen-to-body ratio. It has aluminium alloy frames and a carbon fibre finish back panel.

They come with a powerful 40-Watt speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X technology to deliver an immersive experience in terms of detail, clarity, and depth across a wider sound stage.



Xiaomi Beard Trimming and Grooming Kit. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series runs Google TV and supports almost all OTT apps. It also allows users to stream their favourite content, including movies, shows, photos, and more, from their phones right to their TVs using the Google Chromecast Built-in feature.

The latest PatchWall user interface promises to offer the best experience for content discovery and the newer YouTube Integration on PatchWall lets users discover music better than before.

Available in three sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch— for Rs 32,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 47,999, respectively. For a limited time, they can be bought for as low as Rs 31,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively. They go on sale on April 19 on mi.com, Flipkart and authorised retail stores.

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2C and grooming kit

The new Xiaomi Bear Trimmer Grooming Kit comes with standard U shape blade that trims at a precision of 0.5mm, helping achieve a full-body grooming experience. It boasts self-sharpening stainless-steel blades and the kit also includes two combs that allow 40-length settings up to 20mm. The kit also includes a Nose and Ear Trimming Blade, Body Grooming Head and Precision Blade. Xiaomi Grooming Kit features an ultra-powerful battery with 10 minutes of run time with 5 minutes of charge.

And, Beard Trimmer 2C also comes with a commendable output and runs up to 90 mins of grooming.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit costs Rs 1,799 and is available at a special introductory price of Rs 1,699. And, the Beard Trimmer 2C costs Rs 1,199 and for a limited time, it can be bought for Rs 1,099. Both are available on mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and other authorised retail stores.

