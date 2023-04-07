Smarter Living: Here's what to expect at Xiaomi's IoT event

Popular consumer electronics major Xiaomi has announced to host the annual Smarter Living event later this month.

Xiaomi Smarter Living is scheduled on April 13, in Bengaluru. The company has made arrangements for fans to watch the programme live on its official website and will go live at 2:00 PM this coming Thursday.

Smarter Living: Here's what to expect at the Xiaomi event

As per the teaser, the company has lined up several IoT (Internet of Things) products to launch next week.

It just started to give a sneak peek to fans on what all things are coming. The company has confirmed to bring a new Smart Air Purifier 4.0 with big upgrades over the predecessor. It can be controlled with the smart home app and is compatible with the Google Home app too.

Also, Xiaomi is expected to showcase a new generation smart robot vacuum cleaner along with a standalone cordless vacuum cleaner similar to what Dyson offers in India, but most probably will cost much less.

Furthermore, Xiaomi will be bringing an electric trimmer and also probably launch a new version of the smart security camera for home.

The company has confirmed to bring the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, a new premium smartphone globally, but not sure, if it will be showcased at the upcoming event in Bengaluru.

