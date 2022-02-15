Snapchat to introduce revenue sharing ads in creators' stories: Report

Snapchat plans to show ads in creators' stories: Report

Snapchat recently added some new features along with bitmoji reactions to facilitate fun interaction

IANS
IANS,
  • Feb 15 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 14:58 ist
Snapchat's app allows users to share photos with friends, and offers filters and lenses that are augmented reality-enabled. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Popular social media app Snapchat is reportedly planning to start showing ads on stories, which will help creators earn money.

It is being tested with a small group of creators in the US and will allow people to earn money from mid-roll ads that appear in the middle of Snapchat Stories.

While only a limited number of people can get in on the act now, Snapchat will roll the feature out to everyone in the coming months, reports The Verge.

Snapchat has added various ways for creators to monetise their presence on the app. Snapchat users already see ads in between friends' Stories and on the Discover section.

Snapchat recently added some new features along with bitmoji reactions to facilitate fun interaction. There are seven options to choose from, including thumbs up, thumbs down, a heart, a flame and tears of joy.

On top of that, Snapchat users can poll friends in snaps and stories. They can respond to your question with an emoji, and you'll be able to see how everyone voted. You will find the option in the sticker folder.

