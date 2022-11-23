Snapdragon 782G: Key features of Qualcomm's new silicon

Last week, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the company's latest and most powerful chipset to date at the annual product summit in Hawaii. The premium silicon will be coming with flagship phones beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Now, the American semiconductor firm has unveiled the new Snapdragon 782G processor for mid-range Android phones. It comes with several upgrades over the predecessor Snapdragon 778G+.

Here are key features of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G:

1) It is a 6nm class 64-bit Qualcomm Kryo octa-core chipset and can clock CPU speed up to 2.7GHz, which is more than enough to enable the phone to work faster, respond quicker to inputs in terms of launching apps, smooth function of the camera and deliver lag-free gaming experience. It promises to offer a five percent CPU performance boost and 10 per cent GPU performance boost over the predecessor

2) It comes with Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF modem with support for 120 MHz bandwidth (sub-6 GHz and 400 MHz bandwidth (mmWave). It enables the phone to support a peak download speed of 3.7Gbps and upload speed of 1.67Gbps

3) It comes with Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology with up to 60 metres range coverage and can enable the phone to support 2.9 Gbps wireless data transfer

4) It supports Quick Charge 4+. Mid-range devices with Snapdragon 782G will be able to power up from zero to 50 per cent in only 15 minutes. Also, the chipset promises to extend battery life cycles through Battery Saver technology.

5) It also comes with a 14-bit triple Qualcomm Spectra ISP (Image Signal Processor) that can enable the phone's camera to simultaneously capture images from three cameras, with swift processing up to 2 gigapixels per second. Also, enable the phone to capture photos at up to 200 MP to deliver real lifelike detail and sharp contrast.

6) Snapdragon 782G's Qualcomm AI Engine features a fused AI accelerator architecture and dedicated, shared AI memory for faster data transfer.

7) With Snapdragon 782G chipset, the mid-range phones will be able to support USB 3.1 for data transfer and also LPDDR5 RAM

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782G chipset will be coming to most of the mid-range phones launching in 2023.

