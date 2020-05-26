Sony launches new Android-powered Bravia X smart TV series in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony on Tuesday (May 26) launched the new line of Bravia X8000H and X7500H series smart TVs in India.

Both the new X8000H and Z7500H models come with pretty much the same design and also share certain features but differ in a few aspects. They boast Sony's trademark TRILUMINOS screen with 4K X-Reality PRO feature that is capable of displaying subtle nuances of colour, light, and gradation of multimedia contents. They also come with an X-balanced speaker that promises to deliver immersive sound experience accompanied by Ultra-vivid Picture with Dolby Vision & powerful, moving audio with Dolby Atmos in X8000H and Bass Reflex speaker in X7500H, the company said.

Both the smart TVs run Android TV and support voice search powered by Google Assistant. They come with easy controls with newly designed smart remote. The Sony Bravia X8000H is powered by X1 4K HDR Picture processor and supports Apple AirPlay & Apple HomeKit.

On the other hand, Bravia X7500H houses an X1 4K Picture processor chipset.

Sony Bravia X8000H comes in two sizes-- 65-inch (65X8000H) and 85-inch (85X8000H) for Rs 1,39,990 and Rs 5,99,990, respectively. Whereas, the Bravia X7500H comes in 55-inch (55X7500H) for Rs 79,990. They are now available in Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.