Sony unveils new generation PlayStation VR2 headset for PS5

In January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Sony had given a sneak peek at the company's new generation PlayStation Virtual Reality (VR) 2 for the PS5 series.

Now, the Japanese consumer electronics giant has officially unveiled the PlayStation VR2.

As you can see in the image below, the ergonomic curvaceous design language of the new headgear matches with the 'Orb'-look of the ​PS VR2 Sense controller.



PlayStation VR2 headgear. Credit: Sony



The company said that it conducted several tests to ensure the weight, headband and overall design, which was meticulously developed to match the aesthetics of the PS5 console and the accessories, is comfortable for users to wear the headgear for long hours.

The new PS VR2, which flaunts the familiar black and white colourway, comes with an adjustable scope that will allow the gamer to scope area closer or further away from the face. But, the placement of the stereo headphone jack also remains the same as the previous version, which the players are already familiar with it.

It also comes with a lens adjustment dial, so users have an additional option to match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view.

With the slimmer design, the engineers were able to reduce the weight. Though it is a much more compact form compared to the predecessor, it comes with new features such as the new built-in motor for the headset feedback.

Additionally, we’ve integrated a new vent design for the PS VR2 headset that we think users will enjoy.



PlayStation VR2 headgear. Credit: Sony



​"When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out,” said Yujin Morisawa, Senior Art Director, SIE, who led the headset design of PS VR2.

Sony has not revealed the price and availability of the PS VR2 yet, but it is expected to be released in select global markets in the coming months.

