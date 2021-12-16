Soon, you may be able to post 60-second videos on Instagram Stories

Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is reportedly now allowing a few users to post longer videos up to 60 seconds on Stories.

"As noted by an Instagram user in Turkey, the social networks app is now notifying a few users about the change," 9To5Mac reported on Wednesday.

Currently, if a user records or uploads a video longer than 15 seconds, it automatically gets split into multiple different Stories, the report said.

However, with this new change, users will be able to post videos to Stories that are up to 60 seconds long without having to split them, it added.

As per the report, the photo-sharing platform is also testing a revamped interface for posting Stories that will make it easier to mention other accounts or add a location to a post.

A recent report, citing anonymous employees, said that Instagram had reached the 2 billion users' figure about a week before Facebook changed its name to Meta in October.

The platform has not made its user numbers public since it crossed the one billion monthly active users mark in June 2018.

