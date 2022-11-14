Soon, you may link primary WhatsApp account with two different phones

After several months of testing, WhatsApp earlier in the year in March introduced the multi-device feature that would allow users to connect their primary phone number with four devices in addition to the existing handset. However, it did not offer the option to link a secondary mobile phone.

Now, the Meta-owned company in the latest WhatsApp beta update for the Android version has released a test feature that would allow the user to link the primary WhatsApp account to two different mobile handsets, reported WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is calling the feature 'companion mode'. This was first announced to connect a WhatsApp account with an Android tablet (It is still under testing). Now, Whatsapp has plans to allow users to link their accounts to another phone. Once linked, the latter will offer users to view all old chats with friends, family, and colleagues.



WhatsApp companion mode for two phones. Credit: WABetaInfo



This comes in handy when your phone gets lost or stolen. With this feature on two phones, you can de-link the lost phone and block access of personal data to strangers. And, yet be able to receive and respond to people on the second phone.

Must read | How the WhatsApp multi-device feature works

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing two more value-added features.

In the recently release beta update, WhatsApp will mute the group chat notifications by default, if it has 256 or more members. This way, users will not be annoyed by constant notifications throughout the day.

Secondly, WhatsApp testing is the missed call during Do Not Disturb mode. The messenger app will prefix a tagline under the missed call history list, to show that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb mode.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.