Spotify down for thousands of users: Downdetector

Audio streaming platform Spotify was down for thousands of users on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Downdetector, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed more than 38,000 affected users from the United States at the peak of the disruption.
"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports!" Spotify Status, an account that provides updates about the audio platforms's current status, said on Twitter.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Into the universe
What you shouldn't say on radio
We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair
Kerala in 'New York Times' 52 destinations for 2023
The plight of Indian tennis: The whys, whats and hows
Longest cruise Ganga Vilas to cost Rs 20L per person
Jharkhand mining case a 'crime thriller': HC
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins