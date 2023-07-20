Standalone WhatsApp finally comes to Wear OS 3 watches

Standalone WhatsApp finally launched for smart watches with Google Wear OS 3

With the dedicated WhatsApp for Wear OS watch, users can instantly reply to calls or messages without the companion phone nearby.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 20 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 15:31 ist
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Now, smartwatches have become as ubiquitous as smartphones around the world. Besides tracking physical activities and health metrics to help users understand their body fitness, they also offer the convenience of screening the calls and also read the messages instantly.

But, WhatsApp, the world's most popular messenger app with two billion plus userbase, is not fully supported on any of the smartwatches. Though messages appear on the display, they cannot be replied to or initiate chat or WhatsApp call on the watches.

Now, the Meta-owned company has finally introduced a dedicated WhatsApp application for watches with the latest Wear OS 3 and newer versions.


WhatsApp app for Watches. Credit: WhatsApp India.

And, with the new WhatsApp app, users don't have to be near a companion phone at all. For instance, if you have e-SIM support for your watch, you can directly message texts, reply with emojis and even send voice messages right from the wrist.  

The new WhatsApp is compatible with the Galaxy Watch4 series, Watch5 series, Google Pixel Watch, and other Wear OS 3-based watches.

However, there is no official word on when WhatsApp plans to bring a dedicated app for Apple Watches.

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp
Wear OS
Google

