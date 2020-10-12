Startups plan to approach Competition Commission of India against Google's 'anti-competitive' policies

Founders of 15 Indian startups held a meeting with the Competition Commission of India on Saturday against tech giant Google's anti-competitive policies in the country.

As per a report by the Mint, the virtual meeting of the founders with the antitrust watchdog revolved around the Alphabet Inc's Google imposing the Play Store billing system on the developers.

The founders also brought up the issue of them being charged 30% commission for digital goods and services sold through Google's system.

Allegations were raised against Google's dominance in the distribution and app discovery area, since Google's Android Operating System (OS) comes preloaded in with its Play Store app distribution platform.

Among those present at the meeting included the founders of Bharat Matrimony, Map My India, Truly Madly and nCore Games, according to a report in Economic Times.

Some founders told Mint that Google's “arbitrary policies" reflected how the company was forcing Indian developers to build and change apps based on its OS and app store.

“With more than 95% of India’s digital population accessing the Internet through Google, this strategy of having an OS and Play Store, together gives Google an advantage over other app stores and operating systems. Hence, we have requested them to look into this matter," one of the founders present at the meet told the publication.

The founders also plan to write to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as well as the CCI this week, said the report.

Earlier this month, Google had defended its stand on the 30% commission fee row by stating that the policy was not new and more than 97% of developers with apps on its app store already comply with the policy.

"To be clear, the policy only applies if a developer charges users to download their app or they sell in-app digital items," it said.

The CCI has the powers to initiate an investigation suo moto without a formal complaint, antitrust lawyer Abir Roy told ET.

"However, in commercial issues, there are few cases where the CCI has taken suo moto cognisance. It is to be noted that the CCI can also take cognisance based on complaints made by persons who may be directly affected too since the requirement of locus isn't there. As such, it is not surprising that startups' hope that the CCI will intervene on their own," he said, according to the report.

Google also faced a new antitrust case in October where the tech giant was alleged to have abused its Android operating system's position in the smart television market

The case alleged that Google's agreements with companies such as Xiaomi and TV manufacturer TCL India effectively stop them from using both the Android system and a modified version of it on different devices they make, a source told Reuters.

The CCI has since June been looking into allegations that Google engages in anti-competitive practices by creating barriers for firms wanting to use or develop modified versions of Android for smart TVs, such as Amazon Fire TV's operating system, according to the source, who has direct knowledge of the case.

(With inputs from Reuters)