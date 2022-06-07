SurfShark VPN provider to shut servers in India over new data regulation

Popular Virtual Private Network (VPN) service provider SurfShark has shut down its physical server in India over the recent data law directives.

In April, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a state-run cyber security agency, issued a notification that all internet companies, intermediaries, data centers, VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), and related service providers in the country have to store user log details for five years.

The new directive also added that service providers are obliged to share them when asked by government agencies.

The bizarre data regulation notifications had caused worry among VPN companies and users over the state of user privacy in India.

“Surfshark proudly operates under a strict 'no logs policy, so such new requirements go against the core ethos of the company. A VPN is an online privacy tool, and Surfshark was founded to make it as easy to use for the common users as possible. The infrastructure that Surfshark runs on has been configured in a way that respects the privacy of our users, and we will not compromise our values – or our technical base”, said Gytis Malinauskas, Head of Legal at Surfshark.

So, the company Tuesday said the day new regulations come into effect, they will be closing physical servers in India. However, the SurfShark subscribers can still be offered virtual Indian servers routed through servers physically located in Singapore and London.

More VPN service providers are also expected to exit the Indian market once the new directives become the law.

