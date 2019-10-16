TCS iON launches AI-driven exam monitoring service

TCS iON, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Wednesday inaugurated its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven command centre in Chennai that it said can monitor more than 6,000 of its examination venues across the country, in real-time.

By layering a digital monitoring platform on the newly developed physical infrastructure, TCS iON aims to provide a superior experience to exam administrators for the fair conduct of exams along with the transparency of the exam operations, the company said in a statement.

The command centre is engineered to empower TCS iON and its customers to issue proactive automated directions for any observations that warrant immediate action, through instant alerts against anomalies like exam interruptions, unusual behaviour on server or candidate systems and the performance of devices being used for the exam process, it said.

Based at TCS' Sholinganallur facility, it is also equipped with a remote energy management solution, which monitors critical power parameters during assessments.

Sensors collect real-time data and the temperature of servers and UPS rooms, thereby allowing near real-time monitoring and data analytics for preventive maintenance, the statement said.

"This solution will issue instant notifications highlighting critical events for early fault detection, therefore enabling proactive measures to avoid disruption due to power failures or other such issues during exams", it said.

Till date, TCS iON has conducted 3,180 exams for more than 200 million candidates in 6,444 exam venues across 643 cities, it was stated.