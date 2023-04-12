Tecno Phantom V Fold: Key features you should know

Tecno Mobiles on Tuesday (April 11) launched the company's first-ever commercial foldable phone Phantom V Fold in India.

It comes with a price tag of Rs 88,888 and is almost half the cost of the rival brands in India.

Here are key features of Phantom V Fold you should know:



Tecno Phantom V Fold. Picture Credit: Tecno Mobile



Design and build quality:

It features a premium leather finish on the exterior panel. The company is using leather for the black colour variant and for the white, Tecno Mobile is using organic silicone leather.

Another notable aspect of the device is the innovative hinge made of aerospace-grade material. Its proprietary reverse snap structure offers stability to the device. It tested enough to ensure the device lasts for several years. It also has a reliable side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with proprietary hinge technology. Picture Credit: Tecno Mobile



Display:

The new Phantom V Fold features two screens-- one on the cover with a 6.42-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2550p) AMOLED sub-screen, which has a unique micro-curved design and a 21:9 aspect ratio, as we see in normal phones. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus shield, which ensures protection against scratches.

Inside, it has a big wide 7.85-inch flexible AMOLED screen with 2K (2000 x 2296p) resolution and almost 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It supports an adaptive refresh rate (10Hz-120Hz) and offers up to a peak brightness of 1100 nits.



Tecno Phantom V Fold display. Credit: Tecno Mobile



The company has incorporated its own fixed-axis rotate and slide technology for the hinge to minimize crease on the display when folded. It will be less than 0.11mm and the display is tested for 200,000 plus folds. That's almost of five years of usage if we consider the consumer fold and unfold the device more than 100 times a day.

Photography hardware:

It boasts a triple-camera module-- main wide 50 MP (f/1.9, 1/1.3-inch, 1.2µm, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) wide camera backed by 50 MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 1/2.8-inch sensor, 0.64µm pixel size, PDAF, 2x optical zoom) and a 120-degree 13 MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2, 1/3-inch sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, PDAF) with dual-tone LED flash on the back.

The primary camera can record up to 4K at 30 fps (frames per second) and full HD 1080 at 30/60 fps.



Tecno Phantom V Fold's primary camera. Credit: Tecno Mobile



Inside, it houses a 16 MP wide-angle camera (f/2.5, 1/2.8-inch sensor, 1.12µm pixel size)

And, on the cover display, it has a 32 MP wide-angle camera (f/2.5, 1/2.8-inch sensor, 0.8µm pixel size). Both the aforementioned selfie cameras support full HD video recording at 60 fps.

Processor configuration:

Inside, Tecno Phantom V Fold comes with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G processor, which comes integrated with an AI processing unit, which promises to deliver maximum effective performance in the latest AI-accelerated trends including AI-multimedia, gaming, camera, and social video experiences. It comes with 12GB RAM and with Memory Fusion 2.1 (virtual RAM tech, up to 9GB extra) support, it can be expanded to 21GB RAM. And, it comes in two storage options 256GB and 512GB.

It runs Android 13-based HiOS 13 Fold, which ensures optimisation of 2000 plus apps for big foldable display, and the top 1000 apps are 90% adapted for split screen mode and multi-windows mode.

Battery:

It houses Li-Po 5000 mAh with 45W charger support. It can reach from zero to 40 per cent in under 15 minutes and 55 minutes to reach 100 per cent mark.

The new Phantom V Fold will be up for pre-order from April 22 and as part of the launch offer, the company is providing discounts and vouchers to customers who pre-book the device before it is made available for purchase at stores.

