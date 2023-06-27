Telegram app to get Stories feature soon

Popular messenger service provider Telegram plans to bring the Stories feature to its app next month.

The company's founder and CEO, Pavel Durov confirmed the news in his latest post on Telegram.

“For years, our users have been asking us to implement Stories in Telegram. More than half of all feature requests that we receive are related to Stories. Initially, we were against this since Stories are already everywhere. However, Telegram wouldn't be Telegram if we didn't listen to our users and didn't innovate on existing formats,” Durov said.

The Stories feature is similar to what we see on Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. It allows users to share a video or image that appears on a separate tab to show what the person is currently feeling or doing and wants to share this with his/her followers.



Telegram messenger app to get the Stories feature in July. Credit: Telegram



However, Telegram promises better privacy security as it will offer the option to showcase Stories to select people (options include-- everyone, only contacts (with exceptions), a few selected contacts, or a list of close friends.) and even hide too, from prying eyes.

Furthermore, Telegram will provide dozens of powerful photo and video-editing tools and the option to add captions to stories to add more context or links and tag other people.

Also, Telegram will offer an option to post photos and videos taken by the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

And, unlike the Stories on other apps, which expire after 24 hours, Telegram will offer multiple options to users to set a time limit -- 6, 12, 24, or 48 hours.

