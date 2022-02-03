Telegram gets video stickers, new interactive emojis and more

Telegram is one of the fast-growing messenger apps in the world. It offers a better user privacy security policy compared to WhatsApp and lately, it is trying to add more interactive and value-added features to improve the user experience.

In the latest instance, Telegram has released a new update to its messenger app bringing video stickers, animated reactions, and more.

Once updated to the latest update, Telegram users will be able to use stickers converted from regular videos created using any of the third-party editing apps.



Telegram will now support video stickers. Credit: Telegram



Also, Telegram is improving reaction emojis. They now come with compact animations. To send a larger effect, users just have to press and hold on to a reaction in the menu.

Like interactive emoji, reactions are now synchronized, so your recipients will see the animations in real-time. Also, the update has also added five new reactions that can also be accessed via full-screen effect.

The new update also makes navigating on the Telegram app simpler than before. The consumers can now hold the 'Back' button to return to a specific chat.

Add to that, consumers can easily navigate through chats through opening chats from forwarded messages, links, usernames, profiles, etc.

Telegram also noted that the new update fixes several bugs and also offers enhanced call quality, added support for translation to Instant View pages (and bios on iOS), and the option to send silent messages from the sharing menu. The iOS version also has new animations which can be explored by tapping icons in the tab bar.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.