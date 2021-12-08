Telegram Messenger gets new security features

Last month, Telegram Messenger introduced several value-added features such as a date bar, shared media page, and more.

Now, it has released a new update bringing Protected Content, Delete by Date, anonymous posting, global chat themes, and more to improve the overall user experience on the messenger.

Once updated to the new version, group or channel owners will be able to protect the content being misused. They can restrict message forwarding from their chat, which also prevents screenshots and limits the ability to save media from posts.

Open Telegram >> Group or Channel Info page >> Group / Channel Type > > Restrict Saving Content.

With the 'Delete Messages by Date' feature, users can clear the chat history from a specific day or date range in any one-on-one chat. The app also allows free-hand accessibility and control to users over their chat data.

Open the Telegram app, tap on chat session >> tap the date bar that pops up as you scroll through the chat >> choose which days to clear.

For now, users can clear history by date only on the one-to-one chat sessions. But, messages in any chat can be set to auto-delete one day, week, or month after sending.



New features coming in the latest update to the messenger app. Credit: Telegram



The new update also allows users to post comments anonymously on forums such as Telegram Public Channels. This will help protect the identity of the users and also abuses or bullying from users on the platform.

Telegram is also bringing eight new global chat themes, which were previously available only on iOS, to the Android version. All the themes have light and dark modes.

For the iOS version, Telegram is bringing Text Recognition (Live Text) for photos in Telegram chats. with this feature, users can quickly select, copy and search without touching the keyboard. This image recognition is securely handled entirely on the device.



New features coming to the messenger app. Credit: Telegram



Also, Telegram is allowing all text formatting options in media captions as well – including text links. Furthermore, Contacts, Groups and Channels have redesigned info pages with a new look in sync with the latest iOS 15 update.

