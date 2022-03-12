Telegram Messenger gets new update, brings download manager and more

Popular messenger service provider, Telegram has released an update with new value-added features.

One of the most notable aspects of Telegram that makes it stand out among the competition is that the users can transfer massive files such as HD video content up to 2GB to friends and loved ones.

Now, with the latest update, Telegram is getting a download manager that enable users to get access to big files downloaded on multiple devices registered to a single registered ID.

To view the content, just tap the new icon or go to the 'Downloads' tab in Search to view and manage them – pause and resume all downloads or individual items, and select one to increase its priority or view it in chat.

The new update brings the Attachment menu, which offers a preview of how the images or videos in the album look before sending them to loved ones.

When sending multiple photos or videos, tap '… selected' at the top of the panel to preview how the album will look in the chat when it’s sent – and rearrange or remove selected media.

On iOS devices, the in-app camera option is now integrated into the gallery and a new navigation bar gives quick access to photos, files, location sharing, and more, the company noted.



New download manager on the app. Credit: Telegram



The updated Files tab shows recently sent files and lets you search for them by name.

Telegram is bring a special transparent effect to the Android app when dark mode is on the device.

In Night Mode, panels and headers have a subtle transparency effect – letting chat backgrounds, stickers, and media shine through as you scroll.

Also, Telegram is now offering an option for users to create unique @username from the Settings page. This will help others an easy way to contact the person via Search or t.me/username link without having to share the phone number.



New animation effect during night mode. Credit: Telegram



The new update also brings support streaming tools like OBS Studio and XSplit Broadcaster – to add overlays and multi-screen layouts with ease, turning any Telegram channel into a professional TV Station. This is very beneficial to journalists and social media celebrities.

To stream from these tools, users have to start a new Video Chat in a group or a new Live Stream in his/her channel and then tap the 'Start With' button and enter the information found there into the streaming tool.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.