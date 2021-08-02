Telegram update increases group video call limit to 1,000 members

In late June, Telegram for the first time introduced the group video call feature. However, it had set the limit to just 30 members Now, the company has released a new update that would enable users to accommodate several more members.

The new update is being rolled out around the world. Once the users upgrade to the latest version of Telegram, they will be adding 1,000 members to the group video call session.

Furthermore, the new update also enables Telegram users to send high-resolution videos.

Users can tap on a video message to expand it and take in all those extra pixels. Also, tapping on an expanded video message pauses it and gives the user the opportunity to fast forward or rewind the message in case he/she missed a word.

The media player now supports 0.5x, 1.5x, and 2x playback speeds.

The new Telegram update also supports the screen sharing option during 1-on-1 calls as well and includes the sound from the device when broadcasting in any video call.

Other notable features coming in the new update are listed below

-- Telegram will now offer one month option to the Auto-delete message feature. Previously, it offered one day and one week

--The media editor now allows users to illustrate and decorate their photos and videos with drawings, text, and stickers.

-- Improvements to Timestamp. Since 2019, putting a timestamp like 0:30 in the captions or replies to videos and YouTube links lets users jump to that exact second – and you can now press and hold on to a timestamp in a message to copy the link and share the moment in another chat.

-- New animations make the passcode lock interfaces even snappier than before

-- Telegram has added a new prompt in Settings to help you practice entering your Two-Step Verification password

-- New message sending animation (For now, only available on Android)

-- In-app camera zoom (only on iOS) including 0.5x and 2x if available.

-- Multiple recipients for forwarded messages by tapping 'Select' in the forwarding menu (only in iOS devices)

-- New animated emojis added to Telegram

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.